Louisville mother turns new chapter in Russell neighborhood, ope - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville mother turns new chapter in Russell neighborhood, opens Blackberry Books and Coffee

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Kristen Williams and her family are from west Louisville. She's passionate about books, and before her son Agyei was born, she volunteered for local non-profits reading to children.

Now that her son is getting older, she says there are two things she wants to accomplish: She wants to continue to create a world where her son feels accepted and where people of all cultures feel accepted.

“When he was born, I knew I really had to work hard and be intentional about finding materials that reflected a positive world for him, where people were going to receive him in a positive way and see the best in him,” Williams said. “I wanted to collect as many positive examples of blackness as possible for my son and really just people of color in general.”

That's why she's opening Blackberry Books and Coffee in the fall in the Russell neighborhood. The coffee shop and multi-cultural book store will be the first of its kind for this part of town.

“As soon as you step off your porch in west Louisville, you're practically loitering, because there aren't very many places you can go where you're welcome to sit down,” Williams said. 

Blackberry will sell Sunergos Coffee, locally grown fruits and vegetables, and new and used books for both children and adults.

Williams says it will be somewhere in the Russell neighborhood, but she hasn't found a storefront yet. To help Williams find a storefront, donate by clicking here

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.