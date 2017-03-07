JCPS board chair says Mayor Fischer's support of charter schools felt like a betrayal

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fight over charter schools was on the Kentucky House floor last week, and now it's here locally between JCPS board members and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

"I think what we're dealing with is the effects of poverty, and charter schools aren't a silver bullet for that," said JCPS board chairman Chris Brady.

The House passed a bill allowing charter schools in the Commonwealth. Supporters say the bill would help students who are not being served by traditional public schools, but opponents have called charter schools an attack on public education.

"Charter schools, I think in many ways, will take needed resources applied to the schools that need it most and take those resources and redirect them somewhere else," Brady said.

One supporter of charter schools that surprised some is Fischer. Brady said Fischer's public support of charters felt like a betrayal.

"I think it goes against the wishes of the board and I also think to some degree an overreach," Brady said.

A spokesperson for Fischer released a statement, saying in part:

"When this issue came up with legislators, the Mayor conveyed that if a charter school bill passed, he believed that research showed that there are strong charter school models that include mayors as authorizers."

"The school board and the school district have worked very closely with the city on a number of different initiatives," Brady said. "And this was a surprise."

But Fischer also says there are some 20 issues with the way the bill is currently written. He says lawmakers should slow down and says "getting the details right is more important than passing the bill this session."

The charter school bill is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week.

