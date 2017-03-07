Metro councilman says private spa in Smoketown is actually a 'sex club'

A former major caught up in the middle of a LMPD shakeup was honored by Metro Council on Thursday night.

Baseball America announced Louisville's Brendan McKay was its national player of the year. And U of L coach Dan McDonnell said McKay will not start against UK Friday.

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell will not start national player of the year Brendan McKay against Kentucky Friday.

BOZICH | Louisville risks wild pitch not starting McKay in Game One against Kentucky

The applicants the agency wants to attract to its ranks.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

University of Louisville Foundation audit 'paints disturbing picture' of excessive spending and attempts to conceal truth

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A city official is calling a private Louisville men's spa a "sex club."

Metro Councilman David James believes he has proof the Vapor Spa in Smoketown is a modern-day bathhouse.

"I went there to see exactly what it was," said James, adding that complaints from some of his constituents led to a recent visit to the spa.

"When I went inside, there's a window there, you rent a room for $40, and you get a remote control and a key and a towel."

That's all common for a spa, but James said there's more to the story.

"People in the hallways and in the rooms and in the open theater section having sex openly," James said, adding he saw it personally.

The business is co-owned by longtime Louisville Developer George Stinson, the former owner of The Connection Nightclub.

"My business profile has always been to create businesses for the gay community," Stinson said.

Stinson said the spa opened three years ago.

"Vapor Spa is a private membership for gay males," he said.

And Stinson said he has been operating gay establishments for more than 40-years and takes pride in his reputation. He said any allegations the spa is a sex club are offensive and not true.

"It is a full physical facility," he said. "It's a gym, exercise rooms, exercise equipment, indoor-outdoor swimming pools."

Stinson also said there's no record of James' visit.

"In our record, our computer system, there is not a David James that exists," Stinson said. "For him to walk in is virtually impossible."

But James said he didn't use his own name.

The spa was first brought to the attention of Metro Council because of a request to close several alleyways for a bigger development.

"Some council members feel like closing the alley for the business is OK, and some members feel like it's maybe not OK," James said.

James said that for now, he's in the "not OK" category.

"It is not a spa," he said. "I go to a spa. That's not a spa.

"It was a sex club when I went there."

Metro Council is scheduled to take up the issue on the alleyways on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.