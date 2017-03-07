Metro councilman says private spa in Smoketown is actually a 'se - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro councilman says private spa in Smoketown is actually a 'sex club'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A city official is calling a private Louisville men's spa a "sex club."

Metro Councilman David James believes he has proof the Vapor Spa in Smoketown is a modern-day bathhouse.

"I went there to see exactly what it was," said James, adding that complaints from some of his constituents led to a recent visit to the spa.

"When I went inside, there's a window there, you rent a room for $40, and you get a remote control and a key and a towel."

That's all common for a spa, but James said there's more to the story.

"People in the hallways and in the rooms and in the open theater section having sex openly," James said, adding he saw it personally.

The business is co-owned by longtime Louisville Developer George Stinson, the former owner of The Connection Nightclub.

"My business profile has always been to create businesses for the gay community," Stinson said.

Stinson said the spa opened three years ago.

"Vapor Spa is a private membership for gay males," he said.

And Stinson said he has been operating gay establishments for more than 40-years and takes pride in his reputation. He said any allegations the spa is a sex club are offensive and not true.

"It is a full physical facility," he said. "It's a gym, exercise rooms, exercise equipment, indoor-outdoor swimming pools."

Stinson also said there's no record of James' visit.

"In our record, our computer system, there is not a David James that exists," Stinson said. "For him to walk in is virtually impossible."

But James said he didn't use his own name.

The spa was first brought to the attention of Metro Council because of a request to close several alleyways for a bigger development.

"Some council members feel like closing the alley for the business is OK, and some members feel like it's maybe not OK," James said.

James said that for now, he's in the "not OK" category.

"It is not a spa," he said. "I go to a spa. That's not a spa.

"It was a sex club when I went there."

Metro Council is scheduled to take up the issue on the alleyways on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.