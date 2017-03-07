3 inmates overdose on spice inside Metro Corrections - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 inmates overdose on spice inside Metro Corrections

Posted: Updated:
Jessica Mattingly Jessica Mattingly
Melody Johnson Melody Johnson
Tara Dykes Tara Dykes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections overdosed on spice Saturday.

According to a incident report from the jail, Melody Johnson, Jessica Mattingly and Tara Dykes were all seen by another inmate having seizures simultaneously. When a corrections officer eventually got to them, they were found unconscious in their bunk area.

Sgt. Levi Pinnick reported smelling what he believed to be spice in the area.

Due to a shortage of ambulances in the area, Mattingly was the only one transported via EMS. Dykes and Johnson, both in stable condition at that point, were transported by car.

This all comes just a month after six inmates overdosed on "narcotics" at Metro Corrections. The inmates punched, kicked and bit several officers before being overwhelmed by guards.

A few weeks after that, four more inmates overdose inside Metro Corrections and were administered Narcan. 

And earlier this week, 98 needles were found on another inmate inside the jail.

“We have criminals out there that are probably getting arrested for no other reason than to bring contraband into the jail,” Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton told Metro Council on Feb. 27. 

The three inmates in Saturday's incident were treated and released. Because they cooperated with jail officers and handed over their drugs, the report says they won't face new charges.

Related Stories:

Metro Corrections director again details jail's issues in front of Metro Council Public Safety Committee

UPDATE | Inmates overdosed, fought Louisville jail officers in drug frenzy

UPDATE | 98 needles found on murder defendant inside Metro Corrections

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.