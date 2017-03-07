3 inmates overdose on spice inside Metro Corrections

A former major caught up in the middle of a LMPD shakeup was honored by Metro Council on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections overdosed on spice Saturday.

According to a incident report from the jail, Melody Johnson, Jessica Mattingly and Tara Dykes were all seen by another inmate having seizures simultaneously. When a corrections officer eventually got to them, they were found unconscious in their bunk area.

Sgt. Levi Pinnick reported smelling what he believed to be spice in the area.

Due to a shortage of ambulances in the area, Mattingly was the only one transported via EMS. Dykes and Johnson, both in stable condition at that point, were transported by car.

This all comes just a month after six inmates overdosed on "narcotics" at Metro Corrections. The inmates punched, kicked and bit several officers before being overwhelmed by guards.

A few weeks after that, four more inmates overdose inside Metro Corrections and were administered Narcan.

And earlier this week, 98 needles were found on another inmate inside the jail.

“We have criminals out there that are probably getting arrested for no other reason than to bring contraband into the jail,” Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton told Metro Council on Feb. 27.

The three inmates in Saturday's incident were treated and released. Because they cooperated with jail officers and handed over their drugs, the report says they won't face new charges.

