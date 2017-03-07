Clarksville martial arts school offering free anti-bully classes

A former major caught up in the middle of a LMPD shakeup was honored by Metro Council on Thursday night.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – With a mixture of fitness, self-defense and self-esteem, White Tiger Martial Arts in Clarksville will be offering free classes to students to teach them how to defend themselves in a bully situation.

The program is called “No More Bully” and is taught in 17 states.

The free six-week class not only teaches children ages 7 to 17 how to remove themselves from a bully situation, but also what to do if a situation escalates.

“It’s helping them," said White Tiger instructor Master Todd Somers. "There is no uniforms, no belts. It’s strictly getting these kids through a day-to-day basis."

Karen Anderson’s 8-year-old son Justin is ADHD and borderline Autistic. She enrolled him in martial arts for him to not only burn excess energy but also to know where to place his anger.

“He’s a very little guy and very small for his age, so he has been picked on a lot,” Anderson said.

Starting Saturday, White Tiger will have its first session, which will be a seminar on the basics of self-defense. The additional classes of the six week-course will begin in April.

Many bullying confrontations are strictly verbal, so the classes will teach kids how to think quickly and create space for the bully.

“The kids [aren't] really sure how to handle the situation when it’s verbal like that,” Somers said.

Isiah Dufor, 16, was bullied when he was younger and is already a black belt.

“It’s taught me how to move on, because I couldn’t do anything about it," Dufor said. "But now that I am older, I have more self-control and know what to stop when I see it."

The first session of the White Tiger “Bully No More” classes are Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. at 141 E. Maple Court in Clarksville.

RSVP is required at 812-570-0183.

