Floyd County commissioners approve rezoning despite residents' t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Floyd County commissioners approve rezoning despite residents' traffic concerns

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some people in Floyd County think a plan that would allow businesses to be built could cause major traffic problems.

Floyd County commissioners approved the rezoning Tuesday night of property near U-S 150 and Old Vincennes Road for commercial use.

“At the end of the day, the primary issue before you this evening is the rezoning," said John Kraft, the attorney requesting the rezoning. "It’s not a matter of approving a development plan. It’s not a matter of approving a traffic study."

Kraft says the county’s criteria was met for the rezoning and that no development plan is being proposed at this time.

INDOT has made an initial proposal to address traffic in the area. The plan could include a “J-turn,” where drivers would only be able to turn right from Old Vincennes Road onto US 150. They would then be directed into a lane to essentially make a U-turn to head the other direction on the highway.

“The left turn lane on that road goes all the way to the Highlander Point signal, and it backs up during busy times of day, and it backs up as far as Old Vincennes Road itself," said Pamela Leonard, who lives near the property. "So I don’t see how there can possibly be enough room for a J-turn."

Leonard is concerned her neighborhood will disappear if a shopping district is eventually built near her home.

Some residents disagreed with the zoning change and walked out when they found out public comment at the meeting would only be allowed after the vote.

Leonard wanted the commissioners to allow an additional public comment before the vote.

“I think it would have been nice and gracious if they would have done that and showed concern for the citizens who lived in that area,” Leonard said.

Commissioners only approved a zoning change at the meeting.

Any traffic or development plan would have to go through the planning commission first.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

