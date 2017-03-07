LANE | Fern Creek and Collins Advance to Boys Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Doss 49-45 and earn its first-ever trip to the Boys Sweet 16 next week in Lexington. Doss had won the last two sixth region titles under head coach and former Doss and U of L star Tony Williams. He announced that he was stepping down after the game.

"Words can't explain it," said a jubilant Fern Creek coach James Schooler. "I wanted it for all of these people. Thirty-three years. 1984 was the last time we were in this game. They had to live every single day. They supported us every single day and we did it for them. We did it."

The Tigers were led by Ahmad Price with 11 points. Anthony Wales had 9. The Dragons were led by Jaylon Hall with a game-high 14.

Fern Creek is now 32-2 on the season, riding a 19-game win streak into Rupp Arena. They will open against Hopkinsville, the 2nd region champs on Thursday, March 16th at Noon. 7th Region winner Ballard will follow at 1:30 against 5th Region champion Taylor County.

Collins advanced to Rupp for the second time in three years by edging Anderson County 54-53 in a back-and-forth game at Henry County High School for the 8th Region crown. The Titans meet Elliott County at 6:30 pm on Thursday March 16th. They will be followed by Meade County and Cooper at 8:00 pm.

The Girls sweet 16 gets underway Wednesday at Northern Kentucky University with likely the top opening round game. Defending champion and 6th region champion Butler (32-2) meets 7th region winner Sacred Heart (29-5) at Noon. The Valkyries beat the Bearettes 58-49 on February 8th.

