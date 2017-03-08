The Addams Family takes up residence at the Derby Dinner Playhou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Addams Family takes up residence at the Derby Dinner Playhouse

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The Addams Family visits the Derby Dinner Playhouse.

Meet the weird and wonderful Addams Family in the Broadway Musical comedy.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser felt like family when he stopped by the theatre recently.

He got in to makeup and in to character for the morning.

The Addams Family features an original story and is based on the cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, who also inspired the popular television show.

When Wednesday Addams falls in love, everything changes for the family the fateful night they host a dinner for the "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family runs through April 9th.

Click here for ticket information

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.