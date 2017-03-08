The Addams Family takes up residence at the Derby Dinner Playhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Addams Family visits the Derby Dinner Playhouse.

Meet the weird and wonderful Addams Family in the Broadway Musical comedy.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser felt like family when he stopped by the theatre recently.

He got in to makeup and in to character for the morning.

The Addams Family features an original story and is based on the cartoon characters created by Charles Addams, who also inspired the popular television show.

When Wednesday Addams falls in love, everything changes for the family the fateful night they host a dinner for the "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family runs through April 9th.

Click here for ticket information



