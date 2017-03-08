House OKs bill targeting Planned Parenthood in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

House OKs bill targeting Planned Parenthood in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have voted to send a message to Planned Parenthood.

The state House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill on Tuesday that would put Planned Parenthood at the end of the line for receiving federal family planning funds. The bill now heads back to the state Senate, who could then send it to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. But it would only take effect if Congress repeals federal regulations that ban states from prioritizing who gets the federal money.

Republicans say the bill is to punish Planned Parenthood for providing abortions. But Planned Parenthood officials note the organization voluntarily stopped receiving that money in Kentucky. Planned Parenthood also no longer provides abortions in Kentucky. The state's lone abortion provider is EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.

