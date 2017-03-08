Ed Sheeran to perform at the KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ed Sheeran to perform at the KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer Ed Sheeran will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on September 7th.

Sheeran, known for his hits like "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" will stop in Louisville as part of his North American tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.


