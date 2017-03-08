6-year-old boy killed in violent crash near Borden, Indiana

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed in a violent crash involving three cars on Highway 60 in Clark County, Indiana, early Wednesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Roy J. Lane near Deam Lake in Borden.

The coroner has identified the victim as Ayden Roberts. He was in the back seat of a white Chevrolet Impala that was split in half. He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say his father, Peter Roberts, was driving when he ran off the road into a ditch, over-corrected and slammed into oncoming traffic.

Peterson and the drivers of the other cars were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Highway 60 was littered with debris from the crash. Joyce Nolot looked out her window and saw the aftermath.

"I just got up and was fixing a cup of coffee and I heard this loud bang, and looked out and there was cars going everywhere -- out by the mail box and down through the ditch," said Nolot, who immediately called 911. "And I seen a guy get up, stumbling out, and fell to the ground. We didn't know what was going on."

Nolot says Highway 60 is like a raceway for speeding traffic.

"Every time I come up here and get ready to turn in the driveway, I always check behind me to see if they're slowing down," Nolot said. "It's a very dangerous highway."

For the Roberts family, it's another crushing blow. Ayden's 2-year-old brother, William Roberts, drowned in a nearby creek just two months ago.

Teachers at Borden Elementary said Ayden, a kindergartner, was resilient after his little brother's death.

"Even though some of the things that happened with him in the last couple weeks, he still came in, and was doing really well with his academics here in school," Hawkins said.

The school notified Ayden's teachers Wednesday, but held off from telling his young classmates.

"We feel like age-appropriate wise, for kindergarten, that needs to be handled by their parents," Hawkins said.

The school district distributed a letter to parents. Administrators will visit Ayden's classroom Thursday morning. Counselors will also be on hand for all students and staff.

"We're heartbroken," Hawkins said.

Investigators stopped traffic for hours on Highway 60 after the crash, trying to figure out what went wrong. Right now they say it's too soon to tell if Roberts was driving impaired, why he went off the road or if there's foul play in the crash.

