Louisville man pleads not guilty to possessing, distributing child porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of possessing and distributing child porn was in court Wednesday.

Bradley Hardesty, 33, appeared in court Wednesday after he allegedly shared images of minors with Kentucky State Police during an undercover investigation.

Hardesty was arrested March 7 at his home on Egypt Lane near Preston Highway after he allegedly sent undercover investigators with the Kentucky State Police six files of minors in a sexual performance during an online investigation. After getting a warrant, police searched his home and found a total of 20 files containing child porn on his devices.

Hardesty pleaded not guilty to distributing materials that show minors performing sex acts and possessing and viewing those materials online.

In court Wednesday, Hardesty asked if he could be held on home incarceration while he looks for an attorney.

"Your honor, because of the nature of my charges, nobody from the outside is going to help me," Hardesty said. "I ask that I be given the chance to get a lawyer."

The judge denied Hardesty's request, saying he is a danger to the public.

Hardesty was ordered to have no contact with minors, or access to a computer or the internet. He is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond and is due in court again next week.

