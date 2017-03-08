Louisville man pleads not guilty to possessing, distributing chi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man pleads not guilty to possessing, distributing child porn

Posted: Updated:
Bradley Hardesty during a court appearance on March 8, 2017. Bradley Hardesty during a court appearance on March 8, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of possessing and distributing child porn was in court Wednesday. 

Bradley Hardesty, 33, appeared in court Wednesday after he allegedly shared images of minors with Kentucky State Police during an undercover investigation.

Hardesty was arrested March 7 at his home on Egypt Lane near Preston Highway after he allegedly sent undercover investigators with the Kentucky State Police six files of minors in a sexual performance during an online investigation. After getting a warrant, police searched his home and found a total of 20 files containing child porn on his devices.

Hardesty pleaded not guilty to distributing materials that show minors performing sex acts and possessing and viewing those materials online. 

In court Wednesday, Hardesty asked if he could be held on home incarceration while he looks for an attorney. 

"Your honor, because of the nature of my charges, nobody from the outside is going to help me," Hardesty said. "I ask that I be given the chance to get a lawyer."

The judge denied Hardesty's request, saying he is a danger to the public.

Hardesty was ordered to have no contact with minors, or access to a computer or the internet. He is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond and is due in court again next week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.