Probation revoked for teen convicted of shooting Fern Creek High - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Probation revoked for teen convicted of shooting Fern Creek High student in 2014

Posted: Updated:
Andre Banks during a court appearance. Andre Banks during a court appearance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager who shot a classmate at Fern Creek High school is headed to prison.

A judge revoked the probation for 19-year-old Andre Banks Wednesday morning. During his trial, Banks admitted to shooting a 15-year-old student at Fern Creek in 2014, but said he shot the wrong person

In 2016, Banks was sentenced to 18 years and put on probation. In September, prosecutors asked for his probation to be revoked because he failed to follow the conditions of his probation.

That hearing was delayed when Banks was found shot a week later

Banks was taken into custody immediately after Wednesday's hearing. He must serve at least six-and-a-half more years before he can ask for parole.

