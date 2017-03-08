UPDATE | White House official says President Trump not coming to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | White House official says President Trump not coming to Louisville on Saturday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump will not be coming to Louisville this Saturday after all. 

A White House official confirmed that information with WDRB News Wednesday evening. 

Earlier Wednesday, Stephanie Smith, a spokeswoman for the Regional Airport Authority, told WDRB that Air Force One would be making a stop at Louisville International Airport on March 11. Smith said the airport was notified of the visit Wednesday morning.

The White House official wouldn't say whether a trip to Louisville was ever planned and says she isn't allowed to talk about the president's travel plans.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

