Man sentenced to 110 years in prison for southern Indiana murder and home invasion conviction

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- It was a violent home invasion that left southern Indiana newlyweds for dead, and now the man responsible will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Travis Fentress, 34, was sentenced to 110 years in prison in Harrison County Court Wednesday. In December, Fentress was found guilty of the murder of Ralph Thomas and the attempted murder of his wife Rebecca Rowley.

It was an emotional morning in court on Wednesday. The victim’s family left the courtroom with tears streaming down their faces, saying they were “happy with the verdict” and that Fentress “got everything he deserved” in terms of his sentence.

"Mr. Fentress will never take a breath of fresh air as a free man, his days will be spent behind cinder block walls where he can no longer do this kind of thing to a free and innocent public,” Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Otto Schalk said.

In Jan. 2016, authorities say Fentress broke into Thomas' Palmyra home, walked into the bedroom and started shooting. Thomas was shot in the head and died at the hospital a few days after the shooting. A bullet also hit Rowley in the face and shoulder, but she survived the attack.

During the sentencing, Fentress spoke to the court, specifically addressing the family of his victims saying he “knows the mistakes he's made” and “can't ever forgive himself” for his crimes.

"This case has affected so many different lives,” Schalk said. “As a result of his actions, a mother is never going to be able to see her child again, a wife's never going to be able to kiss her husband goodnight, all because of these senseless drug-induced actions by Mr. Fentress, and as a result of that he will die in prison."

Fentress will be turned over to the Indiana Department of Corrections and sent to a maximum security prison.

"There's more to the story than what was told in court," said Fentress' aunt, Kimberly Bethards, on Thursday. "He regrets the crime."

Fentress' girlfriend, Terra Snawder, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for her role in the crimes. She's facing 10 years in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

