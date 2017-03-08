UPDATE | Jewish Community Center of Louisville evacuated Wednesday afternoon after bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say all is "safe and well" at the Jewish Community Center after an evacuation due to a bomb threat.

The news was posted on the department's social media accounts.

Update:



We are pleased to report that all is safe and well at the Jewish Community Center. #LMPD #transparency — LMPD (@LMPD) March 8, 2017

At around noon on Wednesday, officers with the 5th Division responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Dutchmans Lane.

Police say the building was evacuated and all occupants were taken to a safe area. No injuries were reported.

Sara Wagner, CEO of the Jewish Community of Louisville, which operates the Jewish Community Center, says police began checking the building.

Wagner was not able to advise on the number of people who were evacuated, however she says that in general, between 100 and 200 people are in the building during the day.

Officials say that in addition to LMPD officers, crews from Louisville Fire, Louisville Metro EMS and federal authorities went to the scene.

People were reported to still be outside the facility shortly before 1 p.m.

The organization says it has received an outpouring of community support since the threat was made.

“We received so many words of support, whether it’s on Facebook or text messages, phone calls from people who are saying we stand with you,” Wagner said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement about the threat:

"I condemn, in the strongest terms possible, any attempt to scare or threaten our Jewish friends," Mayor Fischer posted to social media. "Whether this was meant as a prank or a true threat, it has no place in our compassionate Louisville where we respect all people, no matter their race, creed or religion. Even before this incident, as the wave of threats started around the country against Jewish organizations and people, myself and LMPD were in contact with our Jewish community to offer support."

