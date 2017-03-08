More than 81,000 Kentucky residents purchased healthcare coverag - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 81,000 Kentucky residents purchased healthcare coverage using government website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New numbers show more than 81,000 Kentuckians bought health insurance through HealthCare.gov.

It's the first year Kentuckians have been able to buy plans through the federal marketplace.

Governor Matt Bevin got rid of the state's Kynect exchange last year.

More than 82,000 people were enrolled through Kynect.

State officials say the numbers show the transition to the federal marketplace was a success.

