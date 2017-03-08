Trimble County, Ky. Sheriff dead at 58 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trimble County, Ky. Sheriff dead at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County, Kentucky sheriff Tim Coons died at his home early Wednesday morning.

Coons was 58 years old and had cancer, Deputy Dennis Sharon said.

"He was well respected and will be missed," Sharon said.

Coons was first elected sheriff in 2002 and was in the middle of his fourth term.

The Trimble County judge-executive will appoint a successor to serve the remainder of Coons' term through 2018, Sharon said.

Coons is survived by his wife, two children and his mother. 

Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford is handling arrangements. Visitation is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bedford Elementary School, located at 204 Mt. Pleasant Road in Bedford. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the school.

Burial will follow at Bedford Cemetery.

