Man accused of decapitating mother says he 'felt like killing'

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

LOUISBURG, N.C. (AP) - A man accused of decapitating his mother told authorities that he stabbed her numerous times because he "felt like it," according to newly released court documents.

The suspect told a 911 dispatcher that he stabbed his mother eight times and left the knife in her mouth, according to a copy of the search warrant filed Tuesday afternoon with the court clerk.

Asked why he killed her, he told the dispatcher "because I felt like it," according to the court document. When asked whether he had checked to see if his mother was still breathing, he responded: "She's dead."

He also told the dispatcher his 4-year-old and 2-year-old siblings were in the house in Zebulon, about 30 miles east of Raleigh, and his father was elsewhere. Authorities have said the younger sisters were not hurt, and a teenage brother was at school.

The first deputy on the scene saw the suspect leave the house "carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other," the court documents state. The warrants say a large, bloody kitchen knife and the mother's head were collected from the front yard by investigators.

The exact spelling of the suspect's name was unclear. Local court records list him as Oliver Funes Machada; federal records as Oliver Funes Machado. The mother's name, according to local authorities who received the information from a 14-year-old son, is Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado, 35. The suspect was from Honduras and in the U.S. illegally, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox.

He was charged Monday with first-degree murder, according to the arrest warrant. A search warrant indicates the deputies found his mother's body between the kitchen and living room, and that two younger siblings were in the house as well.

District Attorney Mike Waters said officials were seeking a mental evaluation of the suspect, and that his apparent mental issues could delay uncovering a motive for weeks or months. The warrants say he was on four medications for a psychiatric condition, but don't elaborate.

"He's a pretty profoundly disturbed young man," his public defender, attorney C. Boyd Sturges III, said Tuesday after speaking with him in the jail.

The suspect was being transferred to a prison in Raleigh, and his next court appearance was set for next Tuesday, Waters said.

Neighbor Randy Mullins was leaving his house minutes after the first deputy arrived and he said he saw the woman's head in the front yard. Mullins said the family, who had lived in the home since around June 2016, seemed nice but that he didn't know them well.

"I couldn't believe it. Things like that don't happen," said Mullins, 59, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. "You can't believe somebody would do that. You hear about that, but it never happens across the street from you."

