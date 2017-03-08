Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L in ACC, UK in SEC, IU's c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L in ACC, UK in SEC, IU's chances in the Big 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

There were lots of excellent questions and comments dished out to Eric Crawford and guest co-host Mike Lacett, who provided excellent insights into this week's biggest sports news.

Here's some of what came up in today's chat:

- Louisville in the ACC Tournament

- John Calipari's plans for Kentucky in the SEC

- What IU will need to do in the Big 10 Tournament

You can view the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember you can get in on the live chat with your sports-related questions and comments on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp!

