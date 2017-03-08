Ky. lawmakers to encourage public schools to begin school year i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. lawmakers to encourage public schools to begin school year in late August

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky lawmakers have agreed to encourage public school districts to begin the school year in late August.

Senate Bill 50 cleared the state House of Representatives on Wednesday by a vote of 77-18. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.

The bill requires each school district to create a committee that would come up with options for the school calendar. The committee must include school officials, two parents, two teachers and two community members from the local chamber of commerce or tourism commission. Lawmakers hope the committee would convince the local school board to adopt a calendar where school begins no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Damon Thayer said schools starting later in the year would help the state's tourism industry.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.