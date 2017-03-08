Three more former Louisville jail inmates claim they were improperly detained

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Three more former Metro Corrections inmates are claiming they were unlawfully detained after judges ordered them released.

James Michael Jarvis, Allen Goodfleisch and Cynthia Dawn Yates on Tuesday joined a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of two other inmates last month against the city and Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton

The lawsuit claims "false imprisonments and unlawful detainments have been regularly" occurring at the jail. The suit is seeking class action status for "hundreds" of inmates impacted in the last year.

The suit asks a U.S. District Court judge to issue an injunction stopping the practice and requiring training and supervision to prevent false imprisonments.

It comes as Bolton and his top staffers prepare for a contempt hearing later this month ordered by a Jefferson district court judge who alleges the jail is not following orders on releasing inmates. Also, the city is auditing the jail to see if inmates are being properly released.

Jarvis was arrested May 23, 2016, and ordered released by a circuit court judge the next day, according to the amended lawsuit. He was not released from the jail until May 27, the suit claims.

Goodfleish was jailed for five days but a district court judge ordered he be given releases to go to work, which didn’t happen, the suit alleges.

And on July 11, a district judge ordered Yates be released from Metro Corrections to home incarceration, but she was still in jail when she came back before the judge a week later. All of the charges against Yates were eventually dismissed by a Jefferson grand jury.

In a response to the original lawsuit, filed early last month on behalf of Jacob Healey and Larry Louis Hibbs Jr., attorneys for the city acknowledged that “a mistake may have been made” with Healey not being properly released, but not with Hibbs.

Healey was ordered to serve three days days in jail on Jan. 9, but was still in custody on Jan. 13 and only released "after he began making inquiries himself as to why" he was still in jail, according to the lawsuit.

Healey was also not given work release during his time in jail, despite a court order allowing it, the lawsuit claims.

In July, Hibbs was ordered jailed for 30 days, with work release because he owned and operated his own business, according to the suit. But he was "improperly and unlawfully imprisoned" for 10 days before given work release by the jail, the suit alleges.

But the city’s response to the lawsuit argues Hibbs did not have a “valid verifiable employer as required by the work release program.”

Jefferson District Court Judge Stephanie Burke has set the civil contempt hearing date for March 28. In civil contempt, a person is punished until they follow a judge's order, with possible jail time or fines.

Last month, the jail announced it would begin an “internal audit” after mistakenly leaving an inmate in jail several months after serving out a one-year sentence and also failing to properly alert U.S. Immigration, Custom and Enforcement Officers about the man.

And the city auditor is reviewing the jail’s “inmate release activity” at the request of Metro Council David James, D-6th District.

