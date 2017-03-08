Three more former Louisville jail inmates claim they were improperly detained

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.More >>
An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.More >>
Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.More >>
Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.More >>
A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.More >>
A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.More >>
"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.More >>
"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.More >>
The brand impacted by the FDA recall.More >>
The brand impacted by the FDA recall.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.More >>
LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>