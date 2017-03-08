Bardstown Road Bicycle Company to close this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown Road Bicycle Company to close this weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week is the final ride for Bardstown Road Bicycle Company.

The store and museum is closing after 23 years. The owner, Carson Torpey, tells WDRB he's retiring.

The shop has been at its Bardstown Road location for 22 years, also offering repairs and tune-ups. 

It will close on Saturday, and it's unclear what will move in next. 

