2 men take plea deals to avoid prison in federal drug case

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges took plea deals in federal court Wednesday and won't serve any time behind bars.

Eddie Whitfill walked out of the federal courthouse without saying a word.

"The charge he plead guilty to was misprision to commit a felony, and basically what that means is he knew of a felony, and he failed to report it in any timely manner," said Patrick Renn, Whitfill's attorney.

Whitfill and Ronnie Shewmaker took plea deals, and the judge sentenced them to five years probation and a $100 fine.

"He was looking at a mandatory minimum of 10 years to serve at 85 percent," said Frank Mascagni, Shewmaker's attorney. "You've seen him. He's just a big old husky farm worker, construction worker. He is thankful to put this behind him. He has no prior criminal record."

This case is tied to Chris Mattingly, the former Bullitt County Special Deputy accused of being a part of a drug cell in Kentucky which had ties to Mexico and distributed drugs and large amounts of cash across the country.

"This was a good opportunity to resolve the serious charges and get on with his life," Renn said. "His role was working on the farm that Chris Mattingly had in Hardinsburg, Kentucky. There was no role he played in a drug conspiracy whatsoever."

WDRB went to California where investigators say Shewmaker was the alleged money courier for Mattingly and had about $420,000 in cash when he was arrested.

"I presume it was lawfully gained money from another source which allegedly was used for a drug conspiracy," Mascagni said.

James Howard, who was also indicted, had his charge dismissed. Court records say that's because an important government witness died, but investigators did not elaborate.

Two other men who were indicted in the case haven't been arrested or found. It's believed they may be in Mexico.

Mattingly is expected to be sentenced next month.

Related Stories:

Six federally indicted for major drug trafficking ring with Cartel connections

Former Bullitt special deputy indicted on drug charges, linked to Mexican cartel

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.