Hardin County students thank police with sweet surprise

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

The brand impacted by the FDA recall.

Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sophia Hamilton and her classmates in Mrs. Fey's first grade class at Vine Grove Elementary have had their hands full lately.

Not with homework, but with candy like Starbursts, Hersey kisses and Tootsie Rolls.

The candy is actually not for them. They're giving it away, and that's a big deal for 7-year-old Sophia.

"I wish I could eat all of them," she said.

The sweets are part of a "survival kit" meant for Vine Grove Police officers.

"I went on Pintrest looking for ideas for first graders to do for community service, and I saw this idea," Fey told WDRB.

Each piece comes with a special explanation:

-Lifesavers remind the officers of the many times they've been one.

-Starbursts are meant to show that burst of energy they'll need to do their jobs.

- The Peppermint Patty is meant to help officers keep their cool.

For Vine Grove Police Chief Kenneth Mattingly, the generosity, no matter how small, means a lot.

"It was very special to me, personally," he said, adding that the treats didn't taste too bad either.

"I had my candy yesterday afternoon," he said with a laugh.

As for the students behind this act of kindness, they feel good in helping those who protect them every day.

"It makes me feel a little bit happy and proud," Sophia said.

Mrs. Fey said her students aren't done. The local fire department will be getting their survival kits soon.

