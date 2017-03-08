Hardin County students thank police with sweet surprise - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County students thank police with sweet surprise

Posted:

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sophia Hamilton and her classmates in Mrs. Fey's first grade class at Vine Grove Elementary have had their hands full lately.

Not with homework, but with candy like Starbursts, Hersey kisses and Tootsie Rolls.

The candy is actually not for them. They're giving it away, and that's a big deal for 7-year-old Sophia.

"I wish I could eat all of them," she said.

The sweets are part of a "survival kit" meant for Vine Grove Police officers. 

"I went on Pintrest looking for ideas for first graders to do for community service, and I saw this idea," Fey told WDRB.

Each piece comes with a special explanation:

-Lifesavers remind the officers of the many times they've been one.
-Starbursts are meant to show that burst of energy they'll need to do their jobs.
- The Peppermint Patty is meant to help officers keep their cool.

For Vine Grove Police Chief Kenneth Mattingly, the generosity, no matter how small, means a lot.

"It was very special to me, personally," he said, adding that the treats didn't taste too bad either. 

"I had my candy yesterday afternoon," he said with a laugh.

As for the students behind this act of kindness, they feel good in helping those who protect them every day. 

"It makes me feel a little bit happy and proud," Sophia said.

Mrs. Fey said  her students aren't done. The local fire department will be getting their survival kits soon.

