Louisville to host 6th annual 'Give a Day' week

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lend a hand to your community.

The city of Louisville will host its 6th annual "Give A Day" week.

This year, the mayor's office is hosting two weekends of community cleanups. The first will take place in the California neighborhood, and the second will take place across the Shawnee, Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods.



"These new efforts to clean up and build pride in some of the highest crime neighborhoods represent one way where you can come out and say, 'I don't know what to do, but I know a clean neighborhood is a safe neighborhood,'' said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.



The week of service is set for April 15 through April 23.



A record breaking 175,000 people volunteered last year.



