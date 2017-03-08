Louisville to host 6th annual 'Give a Day' week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville to host 6th annual 'Give a Day' week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lend a hand to your community.

The city of Louisville will host its 6th annual "Give A Day" week.

This year, the mayor's office is hosting two weekends of community cleanups. The first will take place in the California neighborhood, and the second will take place across the Shawnee, Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods.

"These new efforts to clean up and build pride in some of the highest crime neighborhoods represent one way where you can come out and say, 'I don't know what to do, but I know a clean neighborhood is a safe neighborhood,'' said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

The week of service is set for April 15 through April 23.

A record breaking 175,000 people volunteered last year.

