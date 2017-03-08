Owners of Zesto and Chillers Microcreamery flip over new burger joint

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Trevor and Derek Young are third generation ice cream scoopers.

“We're a family business,” Derek Young said.

The philosophy at both Zesto and Chillers for more than 60 years is churn the ice cream, freeze it, and serve it right away.

“The reason our ice cream is so creamy is just because it's so fresh," Derek Young said. "We make it one day, we freeze it, and then we serve it the next day."

The brothers grew up helping their grandfather and parents at Zesto before they started their own ice cream shop called Chillers.

Now, they're whipping up something different. Chillburger is coming to LaFollette Station in Floyds Knobs in July. It will be the family’s first sit-down restaurant and will serve locally sourced burgers, chicken, fish, beer, wine and of course, the family ice cream.

“We are taking our great ice cream that we know how to do, and we've combined it with this burger we've been working on for a year and a half,” Trevor Young said.

“We really wanted to focus on where this stuff is coming from, how can we source it, and we wanted to track it from farm to table," Derek Young said. "So that was really important to us."

They say sustainability is key, which is why they promise every burger sold will help feed a child in need through charity. They predict they will be able to help 400 children a day through the Floyds Knobs Chillburger.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.