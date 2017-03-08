VIDEO | Incident on JCPS bus leads to resignation of bus monitor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Incident on JCPS bus leads to resignation of bus monitor charged with child abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News has obtained video of an incident that led to a Jefferson County Public Schools bus monitor being charged and resigning from her job.

The bus surveillance  was given to us from the boy's mother. In it, you can see 60-year-old Ramona Pait securing a 9-year-old special needs child into his seat.

The child's mother, Allyson Purcell, says he was calling out for Pait and the driver because the harness was tight and he couldn't breathe.

Moments later, Pait gets in the child's face and appears to be yelling at him.

The child continues to call out, so Pait then apparently grabs him by the throat and shakes him.

Allyson Purcell says her son had visible red marks on his neck when he got home.

Pait has resigned and is charged with child abuse.

