Simmons College of Kentucky basketball players featured in NBA T - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Simmons College of Kentucky basketball players featured in NBA TV special

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A college in downtown Louisville is in the national spotlight for how it mixes sports with education.

Simmons College of Kentucky was featured on NBA TV’s “Beyond the Paint,” which profile’s the school and how it coaches its basketball team.

On Wednesday night members of the basketball team and Simmons’ faculty met at DiOrio’s Pizza on Baxter Avenue for a watch party.

“I was excited, because ain’t nothing like this ever happen to be in my life,” said freshman basketball player Cornelius Watts.  

The cable series caught wind of the rebirth of Simmons basketball in 2016 under direction of Butch Beard and Jerry Eaves. Both University of Louisville greats played and coached in the NBA and now mentor student athletes from the small historically black college.

It’s the unconventional way the school teaches sports that caught the network’s attention, replacing professional player dreams with a real world reality check.

“Learn how to handle failure. I’d rather us lose than win," said Jerry Eaves, head coach at Simmons. "I tell them all the time, because everyone thinks they’re going to be a pro player, and that is the misconception."

Simmons President Kevin Cosby says the NBA TV profile focuses on the academic side of athletes and life after graduation. He viewed basketball as the bait to mentor players who otherwise may not attend school.

Sports is simply an outlet for Simmons students. They're all walk-ons with no athletics scholarships handed out.

“We’re not focusing on the NBA," Cosby said. "We’re focusing on MBAs."

That’s OK with Watts, whose biggest dreams are off the court.

“I know I am not going to the NBA or overseas, so I see it as me getting my education for physical therapy,” Watts said. “I can always say, ‘Have you been on NBA TV?  Because I have.”

To watch the NBA TV story on Simmons, click here.

Related Stories:

NBA-TV to shine spotlight on Simmons College of Kentucky basketball

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.