AOH holds annual St. Pat's Blessing of the Beer and Tapping of the Keg March 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians as they prepare for the upcoming Irish celebrations.

The Blessing of the Beer and the Tapping of the Keg have become a favorite tradition of the Hibernians.

Join the Ancient Order of Hibernians at Goodwood Brewing to celebrate the release of a limited edition "Bomber" bottle, Today, March 9th at 5pm.

The March bomber release is called Blessed Fellow in a limited release of only 200 bottles.

A special ceremony will bless the beers at the brewery in preparation for the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade.

In addition to blessing the bombers, Father Joe Fowler will also bless the Goodwood "Big Fella" and Bourbon Barrel Stout kegs heading to O'Shea's for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

After the Blessing of the Beer, it's off to O'Shea's Irish Pub on Baxter Avenue for the Tapping of The Keg around 6:30pm.

The procession led by a bagpiper will make its way from Goodwood to O'Shea's.

O'Shea's Executive Chef Scarlett will add her touch to the specials of corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, shepherds pie and Guinness Stew.

Then, get ready for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade themed "One United Ireland" happens on Saturday, March 11th around 3pm.

Almost 150 units are expected again for this year's parade.

The route goes from Baxter and Broadway down Bardstown Road.

Often called the "people's" parade, 100,000 people are expected to line the street to watch the parade.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.