Mom in viral giraffe spoof video has a healthy baby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WDRB) -- At least one giraffe mom has a new baby. The very pregnant South Carolina woman who took the internet by storm this week wearing a giraffe mask is a new mom.

Erin Dietrich and her husband had a healthy baby boy on Wednesday night. She posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed, wearing the mask and holding newborn Porter Lane, who weighed in at just over 8 pounds. In the post, Dietrich said "Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers! "

She originally posted a video on Monday wearing the giraffe mask and showing off her pregnant belly. The video went viral on the same social media that is anxiously waiting for April the giraffe at New York's Animal Adventure Park to have her calf.

Dietrich said she posted the original video to make a few friends laugh, but it caught fire and has been viewed more than 8 million times. She even posted a follow-up video from her hospital bed, before her son was born on Wednesday. She wore the mask and mugged for the camera giving a thumbs up and waving.

Dietrich says she is shocked by the reaction to the video, but she admits it was a fun thing to do to stay in good spirits in the final days of her pregnancy.

