One in custody after car hits building in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One in custody after car hits building in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is in custody, after a car hit a building early Thursday in south Louisville. 

MetroSafe confirms that the car hit a building just after 5 a.m. on Greenwood Road at Terry Road.  The location is described as a construction site. 

No one was injured in the crash. But construction barricades were scattered in the road, and a piece of large equipment was grazed. 

The car was quickly removed, and there seemed to be little visible damage to the building. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

