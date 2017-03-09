Be Our Guest: Schnitzelbank Restaurant lets diners experience au - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Schnitzelbank Restaurant lets diners experience authentic German food

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you love German food or want to try authentic German food, WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Schnitzelbank Restaurant. 

The Jasper, Indiana, landmark has been family-owned and operated by the Hanselman family since 1961. Schnitzelbank Restaurant is a destination that includes a gift shop complete with beer steins, hats and more.  A glockenspiel serenades patrons several times a day. And of course, you can dine on everything from sauerbraten to wiener schnitzel in "Olde World" ambiance. 

You'll love their goulash platter, all meat German sampler, bratzel platter and their famous apple strudel. Plus their seafood buffet is a crowd pleaser. And their spacious bar serves up a full line of imported beers, featuring several beers and schnapps from Germany, as well as a variety of German & Indiana wines.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Cafe 502.  The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday, March 9, 2017.  For more information, CLICK HERE.

The Schnitzelbank Restaurant
393 Third Avenue,
Jasper, Indiana 47546
(812) 482-2640
http://www.schnitzelbank.com/

