Vice President Mike Pence to visit Louisville on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Louisville this Saturday as he tries to make the case for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Pence is set to appear with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. The vice president has been making the rounds, spreading his message. He was in Ohio and Wisconsin last week.

Obamacare has been a hot button issue among Republicans in Washington all week. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says there is unity on repealing it, but not on replacing it.

"If you put everything together on a reconciliation bill you can do it with the simple majority, so I think you can do repeal with a simple majority," Paul said. "Some of the replacement ideas will have to be separate anyway because they're not eligible under the budget rule and will require 60 votes."

We don't know yet if  Paul will also be meeting with Pence this weekend. 

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell will not be meeting with Vice President Pence during his visit to Louisville. The two have already discussed Obamacare in Washington earlier this week.

