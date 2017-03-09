Louisville City FC teams up with WDRB Media to broadcast United Soccer League games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is partnering with WDRB and WBNA to broadcast the club's United Soccer League games this year, promising fans can for the first time catch all 32 events locally over the air and in high definition.

Starting with LouCity's March 25 opener against Saint Louis FC, WDRB picked up four marquee games on the 2017 schedule. WDRB's sister station, WMYO, will show eight games, with WBNA carrying the majority of the slate.

The club's first full season TV deal follows LouCity's previously announced partnership with iHeart Media to air games on its radio stations, including a majority on flagship 840WHAS.

"The momentum for LouCity continues to build," said club chairman John Neace. "We're thrilled our fans will be able to tune in all season, and those who haven't yet discovered pro soccer in Louisville will be hard pressed to miss it now thanks to our partners.

"WDRB's coverage of local and regional sports is unprecedented. LouCity is delighted to partner with this dynamic television station. And WBNA is known for its community focused brand of Locally Grown Television. Live, local Louisville City FC soccer feels right at home on WBNA."

The USL's multimillion-dollar initiative, USL Productions, has raised the standard throughout the league, which this offseason was promoted to Division 2 in the United States, one step below Major League Soccer. USL experts will call the action during LouCity games, and Florida-based VISTA Worldlink will produce both home and road broadcasts ensuring consistent look and feel.

LouCity games can be found on TV channels 41.1 (WDRB), 58.2 (WMYO) and 21.1 (WBNA) throughout the year.

"Since starting play in May of 2015, Louisville City FC has quickly established a reputation both for winning and quickly building a solid fan base," said Bill Lamb, WDRB Media's president and general manager. "Winners seem to attract winners, and that's why WDRB Media is very pleased to be the official broadcast partner of LouCity going forward. This is going to be a very exciting partnership."

"WBNA has a heart to provide programming that highlights the good things that are happening in our city, and LouCity is one of those good things," said Tom Fawbush, WBNA's general manager. "The club is growing, very exciting to watch, has a wonderful fan base and is making a very positive impact on our city. We are very excited to be a broadcast partner with LouCity."

LouCity is the latest USL club to translate a higher-quality broadcast into a local TV deal. It joins, among others, the Eastern Conference's FC Cincinnati, Richmond Kickers and Charlotte Independence.

2017 Louisville City FC Schedule

March 25: LouCity vs. Saint Louis FC (WDRB / 2 p.m.)

March 30: LouCity at Orlando City (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

April 8: LouCity at Richmond Kickers (WBNA / 5 p.m.)

April 15: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

April 22: LouCity at FC Cincinnati (WDRB / 7 p.m.)

April 29: LouCity vs. Toronto FC II (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

May 13: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies (WDRB / 7:30 p.m.)

May 20: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

June 3: LouCity at Charleston Battery (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

June 7: LouCity vs. Charlotte Independence (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

June 11: LouCity at New York Red Bulls II (WDRB / 4 p.m.)

June 17: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

June 24: LouCity at Harrisburg City Islanders (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

July 1: LouCity vs. Ottawa Fury FC (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

July 9: LouCity at Charleston Batter (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

July 15: LouCity vs. FC Cincinnati (WBNA / 8:30 p.m.)

July 22: LouCity at Saint Louis FC (WBNA / 8:30 p.m.)

July 29: LouCity vs. New York Red Bulls II (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 5: LouCity at Charlotte Independence (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

Aug. 12: LouCity vs. FC Cincinnati (WMYO / 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 20: LouCity at Bethlehem Steel (WMYO / 5 p.m.)

Aug. 23: LouCity vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Orlando City B (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 2: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 9: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds (WBNA / 7 p.m.)

Sept. 15: LouCity vs. Bethelem Steel (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 20: LouCity vs. Rochester Rhinos (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 24: LouCity at Ottawa Fury FC (WMYO / 2 p.m.)

Sept. 30: LouCity at Rochester Rhinos (WMYO / 6 p.m.)

Oct. 7: LouCity vs. Charlotte Independence (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 14: LouCity vs. Richmond Kickers (WBNA / 7:30 p.m.)

