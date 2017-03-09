Louisville man accused of raping 13-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man accused of raping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in his home.

According to arrest report, it happened on Wednesday, March 8, at around 4:30 a.m., at a home in Louisville.

Police say 48-year-old George Morris walked into the 13-year-old's bedroom while she was asleep and forced her to have sexual intercourse. According to the arrest report, the victim woke up and told him to stop, but he refused.

Morris was arrested hours later and charged with first degree rape, second degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

