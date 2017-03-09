Police say Louisville man exposed himself, tried to get women in his car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he exposed himself to women in the area -- and tried to convince two of them to get in his car.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, near the intersection of Bicknell Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.

Police say a "very upset" woman with a child flagged down a police officer at the NAPA Auto Parts store at that location and said a man in a Chrysler van exposed himself in front of her and her daughter and began touching himself.

Police say the woman was able to take a picture of the van and get its license plate number.

As police were pulling off to look for the van, two other females -- and adult and a juvenile -- approached an officer to say that a man matching the same description, also in a van, approached them at the Dairy Queen two blocks away. According to the arrest report, that woman said that the man tried to get her and the juvenile to get in his van.

Police say they found the suspect, 49-year-old James Wesbecker, one block away from the Dairy Queen.

He was arrested and charged with first degree indecent exposure. Police say he has been cited and arrested numerous times for the same charge in the past.

