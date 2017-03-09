Kentucky Motor Speedway losing fall NASCAR race - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Motor Speedway losing fall NASCAR race

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Motor Speedway is losing its fall NASCAR race.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it's moving the Xfinity Series race from the Kentucky Motor Speedway to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fall of 2018. It's one of two races moving to Vegas.

The move does not affect the summer races at Kentucky Speedway.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

