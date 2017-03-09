VIDEO | Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found, and he made an emotional plea to the public for help. 

Libby German's grandfather, Mike Patty, wants justice for the families. During a statement to the media in Delphi, Indiana on Thursday, he said "we're going to get to the bottom of this. Any tips we can get are monumental and could resolve this case."

Patty also described the pain of losing the girls. 

"It's the small things that seem to hurt the most. It's just natural to holler for them to come to dinner, or in the mornings to get up and get ready for school. Then expect them to come through the door after school; the silence when we don't hear their voice."

Patty says 14-year-old German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were best friends. The girls' bodies were found in a wooded area near Delphi back on Feb. 14, the day after they disappeared while hiking.

Authorities have released two grainy photos of a man considered to be the main suspect in the case, as well as audio of a man saying "down the hill."

Police say German captured the images and audio on her cell phone. Patty says he is proud of her for having the presence of mind to capture the sound and images. 

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

He also read a statement on behalf of Abby Williams' family:

Throughout this tragedy, we have honored their memory by caring for and respecting each other. We respect Libby's family's decision to speak publicly at this time, just as they respect our family's decision not to speak publicly.

Police still have about 1,500 tips to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. Every tip is investigated. If you have a tip, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Department or the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345 or the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125. You can remain anonymous. 

