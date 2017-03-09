Louisville man charged with selling heroin that caused fatal overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first indictment for Louisville's new drug task force stems from the arrest of a man for allegedly selling drugs that caused a fatal overdose.

A grand jury indicted Logan Charles Silliman in federal court Wednesday. The 30-year-old is charged with distributing heroin that led to a Louisville man's death. He's also charged with possession and distribution of 100 grams or more of a substance containing a mixture or substance containing heroin.

"There are a number in the pipeline," said U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky John Kuhn. "Not all of these will result in prosecution. Some cases there just aren't any leads."

If convicted, Silliman would get a mandatory 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole. He could also be fined $11 million. It's all part of LMPD and the DEA's joint crackdown on heroin, overdoses and violence on the streets.

Sources say the victim in the case who died from an overdose was Greg Allen.

"It's horrific, but it does get me some satisfaction knowing that this guy is going to pay a price if they prove its him," said Greg's father, Kenneth Allen.

