Witness says argument about sanitary habits prompted fatal shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Witness says argument about sanitary habits prompted fatal shooting at fast food restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Ratliff (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Joshua Ratliff (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - The trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a co-worker at a fast-food restaurant just days after a witness says the two got into an argument over sanitary work habits.

Hardin County jurors heard testimony Wednesday in the case of 28-year-old Joshua Ratliff.

Ratliff is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Ryan Birse at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant.

Witnesses testified that Ratliff walked into his workplace on his day off in February 2016, and shot Birse multiple times while he was packing chicken.

Restaurant employee Deandre Gaines said Birse and Ratliff had exchanged words two days before the shooting after Birse told Ratliff to stop touching chicken after taking his hands out of the dishwater.

Related:

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.