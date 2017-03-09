Indiana woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly home invasion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly home invasion

Posted: Updated:
Tara Snawder (aka Tara Van Winkle) is escorted into jail after being arrested at a Madison, Ind. Walmart on Jan. 14, 2016. Tara Snawder (aka Tara Van Winkle) is escorted into jail after being arrested at a Madison, Ind. Walmart on Jan. 14, 2016.
Travis Fentress is escorted into jail after being arrested at a Madison, Ind. Walmart on Jan. 14, 2016. Travis Fentress is escorted into jail after being arrested at a Madison, Ind. Walmart on Jan. 14, 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County judge has sentenced Tara Snawder to 10 years in prison for her role in the death of one person and wounding of another in Palmyra, Ind., last year.

Snawder's sentence Thursday morning comes after she agreed in December to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a recommended sentence of ten years.

Police arrested Snawder, also known as Tara Van Winkle, and her then-boyfriend, Travis Fentress, for the murder of Ralph Thomas and the attempted murder of Thomas' wife, Rebecca Rowley in a home in Palmyra, Ind., in January 2016.

The judge sentenced Fentress to 110 years in prison on March 8 after a jury in December convicted him of murder, attempted murder and being a habitual offender.

Police said Fentress broke into the couple's home, walked into the bedroom and shot Thomas in the head and Rowley and the face and shoulder. Snawder was an accomplice.

Thomas later died at a hospital. Rowley survived her injuries.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.