Indiana woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly home invasion

Tara Snawder (aka Tara Van Winkle) is escorted into jail after being arrested at a Madison, Ind. Walmart on Jan. 14, 2016.
Travis Fentress is escorted into jail after being arrested at a Madison, Ind. Walmart on Jan. 14, 2016.
-
Friday, June 9 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:06:33 GMT
A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide. More >>
A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.More >>
Saturday, June 10 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:58:49 GMT
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.More >>
Friday, June 9 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:23:33 GMT
Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.More >>
Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.More >>
Thursday, June 8 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:58:32 GMT
Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol... More >>
Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
Wednesday, June 10 2015 7:33 AM EDT2015-06-10 11:33:20 GMT
A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.More >> A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.More >>
Friday, June 9 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:24:01 GMT
"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior. More >>
"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.More >>
Friday, June 9 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:06:21 GMT
A smashed window shattered her heart -- but now Pamela Haines says its the kindness of the community that is bringing tears to her eyes. More >>
A smashed window shattered her heart -- but now Pamela Haines says its the kindness of the community that is bringing tears to her eyes.More >>
Saturday, June 10 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-06-10 14:28:08 GMT
Some parents said they understood how someone might be offended but believed this was an honest mistake.More >>
Some parents said they understood how someone might be offended but believed this was an honest mistake.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County judge has sentenced Tara Snawder to 10 years in prison for her role in the death of one person and wounding of another in Palmyra, Ind., last year.
Snawder's sentence Thursday morning comes after she agreed in December to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a recommended sentence of ten years.
Police arrested Snawder, also known as Tara Van Winkle, and her then-boyfriend, Travis Fentress, for the murder of Ralph Thomas and the attempted murder of Thomas' wife, Rebecca Rowley in a home in Palmyra, Ind., in January 2016.
The judge sentenced Fentress to 110 years in prison on March 8 after a jury in December convicted him of murder, attempted murder and being a habitual offender.
Police said Fentress broke into the couple's home, walked into the bedroom and shot Thomas in the head and Rowley and the face and shoulder. Snawder was an accomplice.
Thomas later died at a hospital. Rowley survived her injuries.
Previous:
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.