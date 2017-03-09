Former Clarksville teacher pleads guilty to attempted child expl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Clarksville teacher pleads guilty to attempted child exploitation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former southern Indiana teacher has pleaded guilty nearly two years after asking students for revealing pictures.

Scott Schermerhorn, 32, pleaded guilty last week to attempted child exploitation. He was arrested in April 2015 when he was a teacher at Clarksville High School.

He was fired the next month.

Investigators say he asked three teenage students to text him nude pictures. He was only charged in two cases because one of the students was 18 years old.

Schermerhorn will be sentenced next month.

