People Magazine honors Henryville mom who lost legs shielding children from deadly tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People Magazine is honoring the Henryville mom who lost both her legs saving her children from a deadly EF4 tornado.

Stephanie Decker has been named a People Icon. She tweeted about the honor on Thursday. 

She says she has no regrets about shielding her two kids from the storm that flattened her home on March 2nd, 2012. A steel beam crushed her legs, as she protected them with her body.

Decker has since started a foundation to help provide prosthetics to others who have lost limbs.

You can read about the honor in the March 13 issue of People Magazine.

