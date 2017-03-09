One person dies after wrongway crash in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One person dies after wrongway crash in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a wrong-way driver in Dubois County, Indiana has left one man dead.

Police say a woman was driving her Prius along Interstate 64 near Ferdinand Wednesday night when she tried to pass a tractor-trailer. That's when she crashed into a vehicle being driven the wrong way by an 89-year-old man. 

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Prius, 34-year-old Brandon Taylor of Roanoke, Virginia, was flown to a hospital in Evansville, where he died.

No charges are expected to be filed.

