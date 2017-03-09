Viral stream of April the giraffe bringing more visitors to Loui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Viral stream of April the giraffe bringing more visitors to Louisville Zoo

Mar 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This story has tongue placed well in cheek. It's everything you need to know about April, the pregnant New York giraffe that's gone viral and how she's giving a boost to the Louisville zoo. 

April has captured the attention of the world from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Millions are watching a live stream, waiting for her to give birth

So we hightailed it over to the Louisville Zoo to see what's driving people wild.

"Well, as a mom, labor is long and hard, so I just have to think she's been in a ton of pain for about a month now," said zoo visitor Ann Mathews. "So I watch to see if she'll have this baby safely."

"I guess it's because we never get a chance to see something like this happen," Kerry Bruce said.

There have been 23 giraffes born at the Louisville Zoo and, animal curator Michael Jones said deliveries can go quickly. 

"When you see a foot sticking out, that's it," Jones said. "You're not going to see much. They usually don't show much labor. Once you see a foot coming out, you better start calling your friends. 

It takes about 15 months for a baby giraffe to mature in the womb and as little as 30 minutes to deliver, according to Jones. A giraffe calf is born feet first. usually standing 6-feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds. 

The world started watching April in mid-February, being told she is, "due soon." Now, more than two weeks later, some people are beginning to have doubts. 

"I think it's a hoax," Bruce said. "She's just a pacer, she has nothing else to do but walk around that cage."

Jones says it's not unusual for the timeline to fluctuate. It's hard to sonogram a giraffe's belly, so vets typically give a 1- to 2-month birth window. 

"We've seen it here," Jones said. "We have to start counting from the time that male has covered that female. So I've seen staff get really excited -- 'Oh it's coming! It's coming!' And I'm like Patience, patience.'" 

There are three giraffes in the Louisville Zoo exhibit. Malayka and her two sons, 7-year-old Oliver and Silvester ,who turns 5 in June. 

Jones said all the fuss about April has brought more people to see them.

It's just the circle of life, and apparently it moves us all. 

