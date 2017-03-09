House Speaker Jeff Hoover sets March 15 deadline to pass charter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

House Speaker Jeff Hoover sets March 15 deadline to pass charter schools bill

Posted: Updated:
The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo) The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky House Speaker has set a March 15 deadline to pass a charter schools bill.

A bill has already passed the House but is being held up in the Senate.

The sponsor of the charter school bill says he remains confident of final passage, but he admits some lawmakers have concerns. Sticking points include the financing of charter schools and who can authorize them.

House and Senate leaders met Thursday afternoon to try and iron our their differences.

"We will be willing to listen to some ideas, but we're not going to change much," said Rep. John "Bam" Carney. "Many of our members basically wanted certain things to be in there for them to be able to support it."

There are four working days left in this year's session.

