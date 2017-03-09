Floyd County detectives continue to look for alleged serial burglar

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A suspected serial burglar may have hit several more southern Indiana businesses this week.

Police believe the same man is responsible for at least 11 burglaries. The latest break-ins happened Wednesday at Copperfield Commons in Georgetown.

The suspect hit the Pizza Hut, Subway and a Wacky Willy's Fireworks.

"We got a call from the police saying that there was somebody that intruded," said Brett Robinson, director of operations at Wacky Willy's, which may be the latest target of a serial burglar.

"He threw a brick through the window and then unlocked the door as he got in," he said.

Robinson said the suspect ignored all of the fireworks and went right for the cash register, but he didn't get away with much money.

"Basically beat it to heck until it was opened and got about $50 worth."

Employees from Pizza Hut and Subway said the suspect also used a brick to gain access and didn't get away with much.

"We've had a string of business burglaries over the past couple weeks," said Det. George Shultz with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

Det. Shultz believes the same suspect is responsible for all of the burglaries, which includes a few recent break-ins in New Albany.

"The break-ins are all happening in the middle of the night," Det. Shultz said. "They're breaking windows or doors and getting into the business. Kind of grabbing what they can grab and taking off."

If you have any information about the suspect or burglaries, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

