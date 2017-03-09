After 3 years of construction, Witherspoon Street reopens in downtown Louisville

A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney to seek death penalty against three suspects in Derby murder

Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 2:53 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.

Drivers will now be able to save some time when driving in downtown Louisville.

Witherspoon Street is back open for the first time in three years. It re-opened Thursday afternoon.

"We know drivers have been very patient," said Mindy Peterson, spokesperson for the Ohio River Bridges Project.

Drivers now have the green light to drive down Witherspoon Street.

"Witherspoon is a route that had been very popular," Peterson said. "It's probably going to take a little while for drivers to figure out that it's open and it can be an access point again."

At the corner of Louisville Slugger Field, Witherspoon connects to River Road. The street is now lined with lights and a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicycles.

"You're going to see more cycling down here," said Doug Brent of the Louisville Bicycle Club.

The street opening is expected to attract even more cyclists to the popular riverfront area.

"It's more opportunity for people who do want to park somewhere and ride, and start out here, as opposed to transit the area or finish here," Brent said.

After years of detours and traffic delays, the street opening is one of the final steps in the region's biggest project.

"We have had the bridges and interstates fully open for some time now," Peterson said. "Local streets have been where you have to wrap up those final pieces of work, and we're getting close now."

The last major road to open is River Road, which is still down to two lanes. It's expected to open by next month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.