After 3 years of construction, Witherspoon Street reopens in dow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

After 3 years of construction, Witherspoon Street reopens in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Drivers will now be able to save some time when driving in downtown Louisville. 

Witherspoon Street is back open for the first time in three years. It re-opened Thursday afternoon. 

"We know drivers have been very patient," said Mindy Peterson, spokesperson for the Ohio River Bridges Project.

Drivers now have the green light to drive down Witherspoon Street.

"Witherspoon is a route that had been very popular," Peterson said. "It's probably going to take a little while for drivers to figure out that it's open and it can be an access point again."

At the corner of Louisville Slugger Field, Witherspoon connects to River Road. The street is now lined with lights and a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicycles.

"You're going to see more cycling down here," said Doug Brent of the Louisville Bicycle Club.

The street opening is expected to attract even more cyclists to the popular riverfront area.

"It's more opportunity for people who do want to park somewhere and ride, and start out here, as opposed to transit the area or finish here," Brent said.

After years of detours and traffic delays, the street opening is one of the final steps in the region's biggest project.

"We have had the bridges and interstates fully open for some time now," Peterson said. "Local streets have been where you have to wrap up those final pieces of work, and we're getting close now."

The last major road to open is River Road, which is still down to two lanes. It's expected to open by next month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.