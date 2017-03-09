Hospitals using higher dose of drug to counteract heroin overdoses

A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney to seek death penalty against three suspects in Derby murder

Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 2:53 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hospitals are using a higher dose of a drug that can reverse the effects of heroin.

Emergency room doctors with Norton Healthcare say more Narcan, or a generic drug called Naloxone, is needed because of the potency of the heroin patients are overdosing on.

“The heroin on the street is so toxic now," said Robert Couch, the emergency department medical director at Norton Audubon Hospital. "It’s probably not heroin. It’s probably fentanyl or fentanyl analogues."

Some people are requiring a constant drip of the overdose drug for several hours.

“Instead of giving someone an injection every hour of Naloxone, we will mix up an infusion in an IV bag and just run it continuously over three or four hours, sometimes even longer,” Dr. Couch said.

The spike in overdoses is having an impact on how doctors treat patients

“Last year, two years ago, a 2 milligram dose would be sufficient," Dr. Couch said. "Nowadays, we’re starting with a 4 milligram dose."

The more potent drug has doctors concerned that overdoses and overdose deaths are not slowing down.

“I’ve had several people who were near death that once they were resuscitated, they said yes this looked very different, but I went ahead and used it anyway,” Dr. Couch said

While the hospital is using more of the overdose drug, doctors say they have ample supply.

